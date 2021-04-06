Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

