RealTract Price Up 773% This Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 773% against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,912.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

RealTract

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract (RET) is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

