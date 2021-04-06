Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.06 or 0.99535416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00037124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00095664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

