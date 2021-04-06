Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $484.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

