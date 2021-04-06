Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

RF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 371,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

