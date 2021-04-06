Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $113.96. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

