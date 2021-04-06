Rekor Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,101 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 845% compared to the average daily volume of 540 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

