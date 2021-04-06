Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 30,500 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YANG opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $45.24.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

