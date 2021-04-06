Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386 over the last quarter.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $420.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.17%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

