Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 291,392 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 167.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,783,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

