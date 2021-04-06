Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAC opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

DAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

