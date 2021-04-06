Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 162,305 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,305 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $51,768,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after buying an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Community Banks by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 258,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Community Banks by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

