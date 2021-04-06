Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $210.24 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00058792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00658718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,194,755 coins and its circulating supply is 154,276,622 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

