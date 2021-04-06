ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). ReneSola posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the third quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOL opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

