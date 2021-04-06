Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $9.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

Shares of STZ opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average is $209.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

