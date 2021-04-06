Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

3/24/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/23/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

3/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

3/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

OBNK stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,914. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

