Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SYNNEX (SNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2021 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX's first-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from strong demand for its technology products and services. Moreover, steady recovery in the IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation was a positive. Notably, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The proposed merger with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to SYNNEX’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Moreover, shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/23/2021 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/16/2021 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-from-home and online learning wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis remain a major concern in the near-term. Moreover, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility is another concern. Shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of SNX stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,368 shares of company stock worth $1,377,215. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

