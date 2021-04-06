Reserve Rights Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $113.09 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

