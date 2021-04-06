Reviewing Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.23 -$18.58 million N/A N/A EQT $4.42 billion 1.14 -$1.22 billion $0.83 21.81

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advantage Oil & Gas and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 EQT 1 4 12 0 2.65

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $3.47, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. EQT has a consensus target price of $17.82, suggesting a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30%

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats EQT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

