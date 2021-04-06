Reviewing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SOC Telemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 9 7 0 2.35 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 84.17%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.38% 10.62% 4.15% SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.58 billion 1.11 $1.34 billion $2.53 14.60 SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats SOC Telemed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides pharmacy services, vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,994 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

