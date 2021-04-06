Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $63,194,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,096. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

