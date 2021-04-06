Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,668 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 469,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

