Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,130 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $491.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

