Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,564 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CarParts.com were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 363.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 208,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

PRTS stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $734.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $78,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,607 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769 in the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

