Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Ryerson worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ryerson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $638.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

