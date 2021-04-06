Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Limoneira worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,971 shares worth $135,759. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $307.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

