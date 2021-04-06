Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,994 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Retail Value were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Retail Value by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

