Rhumbline Advisers Has $443,000 Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Aspen Aerogels worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASPN opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $569.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

