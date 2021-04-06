RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of RFM stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $70,665.48.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.