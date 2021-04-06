RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of RFM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $70,665.48.

