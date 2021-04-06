RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GDS by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

GDS stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

