RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $484.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

