RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 1,260 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,612 shares of company stock valued at $64,494,024.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

