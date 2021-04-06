Robbins Farley LLC Acquires Shares of 157 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.22. 133,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.93 and a 52 week high of $374.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.