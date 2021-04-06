Robbins Farley LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. 13,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

