Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $163,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.