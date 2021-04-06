Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 573 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $54.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.