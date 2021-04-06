Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 1,132 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

