Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $15,013,800.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROKU opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.67 and its 200 day moving average is $318.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roku by 976.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

