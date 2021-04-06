Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.14. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.