Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $346.24 and last traded at $344.82. Approximately 31,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,474,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.38.

Get Roku alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.67 and a 200 day moving average of $318.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -415.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.