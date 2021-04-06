Rope Hits 24 Hour Volume of $79,179.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Rope token can currently be purchased for $92.29 or 0.00159686 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $79,179.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00271285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.00754430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.35 or 0.99241684 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol.

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

