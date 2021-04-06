Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

CHK stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

