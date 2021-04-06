Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $3,273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

