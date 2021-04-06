Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $55.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $60,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.