Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Jason T. Liberty Sells 34,778 Shares

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RCL stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. 3,466,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,181. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $1,664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.