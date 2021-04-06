SafeCoin Price Up 70.7% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $1,287.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,882.33 or 0.99893297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.00486127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.25 or 0.00833985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00322907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00101491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004192 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

