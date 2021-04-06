Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $22,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,280,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,967,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 179,080 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,461,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

