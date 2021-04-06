Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAND. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 177.04 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

