Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sapiens International by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

